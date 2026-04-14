"I just don't see the right sort of players at Real," writes Matthäus in his Sky column ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
Translated by
"Not a single one is an icon": Lothar Matthäus identifies a major flaw in Real Madrid ahead of the return leg against FC Bayern Munich
Citing examples such as Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Matthäus noted that Real once had “characters on the pitch” who “no longer exist”. He conceded that today’s Madrid stars are “fast, strong on the ball and excellent technicians who naturally possess a certain strength – as was evident in the first leg”, the former Bayern pro continued. Yet he added a big “but”: “Nevertheless, they no longer radiate the same authority as in past decades. They are good players, but none is an icon—no Vinicius, no Bellingham, no Mbappé—and that’s what Real are missing.”
Bayern’s 2-1 first-leg win in Madrid makes them favourites heading into the return fixture at home, and Matthäus agrees. “But that doesn’t mean, of course, that it will be an easy task,” warned the 65-year-old. Former Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently expressed a similar view; he is far from writing Real off and is not impressed by the current hype surrounding FCB.
Return leg at FC Bayern: Could Jude Bellingham be the game-changer for Real Madrid?
According to Matthäus, Real should draw confidence from the final 25 minutes of the first leg, when the Spanish side grew in strength and pulled one back through Kylian Mbappé. Jude Bellingham, who had only returned to action at the end of March following a thigh injury and appeared for just the closing half-hour in Munich, is now set to start. For Matthäus, the English midfielder was “the game-changer” for the Merengues in the first meeting with Bayern.
“Things could turn around quickly—especially if Neuer doesn’t have a day like he did in Madrid,” Matthäus noted. The Bayern keeper produced a world-class display at the Bernabéu with numerous outstanding saves and interventions, and was celebrated accordingly afterwards.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern Munich could secure the title this weekend.
Last league weekend’s dress rehearsals for the return leg told a different story. Real Madrid could only muster a 1-1 home draw against FC Girona, leaving them nine points adrift of La Liga pacesetters FC Barcelona. Frustration mounted for the Merengues after a late penalty appeal was turned away.
Bayern, however, extended their winning run. Despite heavy rotation, the Bavarians cruised to a 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli, then watched Borussia Dortmund lose 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen, stretching their cushion to 12 points. Should BVB fail to win at TSG Hoffenheim the day before, Bayern could wrap up the title as early as Sunday with a home victory against VfB Stuttgart.
FC Bayern Munich’s next fixtures
Date Time Match Wednesday, 15 April 9 pm FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid (Champions League) Sunday, 19 April 5:30 pm FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga) Wednesday, 22 April 8:45 pm Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern (DFB Cup)