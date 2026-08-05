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Magdy Obaid

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Not a dance: how the secret "Horon" ritual gave Salah the identity of Trabzon in 10 seconds

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Started at Beşiktaş: and became a tradition in Turkey's stadiums

Mohamed Salah's arrival in Turkey was no ordinary airport welcome for a new signing. Phone cameras caught tens of thousands of fans moving in perfect rhythm alongside the Egyptian star, revealing a supporters' ritual that runs far deeper than a simple celebration: the "Uçhlu". 

This is a collective movement that transcends football. It becomes a declaration of belonging, a message of acceptance granted only to those the Turkish fans see as one of their own. So what is the "Uçhlu"? And how did a chant in the stands turn into a symbol of footballing loyalty in Turkey?

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  • What is the "Üçlü" that Mohamed Salah performed?

    "Üçlü" is a Turkish word meaning "the trio" or "the triple", but in the dictionary of Turkish football it does not refer to a folk dance or a traditional art form. It is a collective, rhythmic supporters' ritual, performed in harmony between fans and players at pivotal moments: after major victories, the clinching of titles, or the welcoming of historic signings.

    So how does it work? The "Üçlü" relies on three simultaneous elements.

    First, the movement: unified rhythmic clapping accompanied by coordinated bodily gestures, usually led by the stand's leader or one of the players.

    Then the chant: short, spirited phrases whose words differ from one club to another but which share the same triple rhythmic structure.

    Finally comes the interaction. The fans issue the invitation, and the players respond to it on the pitch or during celebrations, in a scene that dissolves the boundaries between the stand and the green rectangle.

    That is why a player's participation in the "Üçlü" means more than just a celebration. It is an implicit signature on the contract of belonging, a declaration from the fans that this player has become "a son of the club".

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  • Historical roots: from the stands of Beşiktaş to all of Turkey

    The birth of the "Oçlu" goes back to the stands of Beşiktaş in the late 1970s or early 1980s. Its creator was one of the most prominent leaders of the fans' support in the club's history: Cengiz Öncül, known by the nickname "Tatava Cengiz".

    What began as a way to energise the stands at the "İnönü" stadium quickly turned into a trademark of Beşiktaş's fans, "Çarşı", according to the Turkish newspaper "Habertürk". Over time, the "Oçlu" crept into the culture of other major Turkish clubs. Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor all adopted it, tweaking the chant to fit each club's identity, colours and symbols.

    That spread carried the "Oçlu" well beyond the local scene. "France Football" magazine ranked it among the most influential fan chants in the world, proof of its symbolic power and its ability to create exceptional atmospheres.

  • Why is the "Autshlo" not just a dance?

    Calling the "Oçlu" a traditional or folkloric dance misses its functional and symbolic essence. A folkloric dance is by nature an artistic work with fixed movement rules, performed in specific cultural or heritage contexts to express the identity of a region or a historical era. 

    The "Oçlu" works differently. Fans practise it with complete spontaneity, answering to no aesthetic or artistic standard but to a single criterion: rhythmic synchronisation between thousands of people in one moment. The second difference concerns context. Traditional dances belong to theatres and cultural festivals, presented as part of intangible heritage. 

    The "Oçlu" is born and performed exclusively within the competitive world of football, at moments of emotional climax: after a last-gasp goal, when winning a title, or during the welcome of a crowd-pleasing signing. It does not document the past. It creates a present charged with enthusiasm.

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    Here the most important point emerges: purpose. Folkloric dance expresses belonging to a geography or a culture. The "Oçlu" expresses a momentary and intense loyalty to a sporting entity. 

    This is collective body language that has distilled every discourse of belonging into three synchronised movements. When the new player answers the fans' invitation and joins them, he isn't dancing. He is signing an unwritten pact with the stand, declaring that the barrier between him and the crowd has fallen.

    Classifying the "Oçlu" as a collective supporters' ritual is the most accurate reading. Its power comes not from the beauty of the movement but from its ability to unite the feelings of thousands in a single rhythm, turning the individual into part of a single mass that breathes in the name of the club.

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    Mohamed Salah and the "Otoshkolo": integration from the very first moment

    The term "Uçhlu" has returned to headlines worldwide, and the reason is Mohamed Salah. The moment he touched down at Istanbul airport to complete his move to Trabzonspor, thousands of fans swarmed him and launched into the "Uçhlu". 

    The chant was one thing. Salah's instant reaction was another. 

    Joining the rhythmic movement, the 34-year-old repeated the chant right back at them, and the scene raced around the world.

    A foreign player embracing the "Uçhlu" from day one means something in Turkish football culture. Fans treat it as a "symbolic sacrifice" in accepting him, and his response signals that he has taken up the challenge. Salah squeezed months of bonding with the stands into a single moment. His message was clear: he had not arrived as a passing professional, but as a player who wants to belong to Trabzonspor's identity.

    Make no mistake, the "Uçhlu" is not merely three claps. It is an unwritten constitution in Turkish stadiums, a silent test of loyalty. From the Beşiktaş stands 50 years ago to Istanbul airport with Mohamed Salah today, it has stayed a simple formula for a complex meaning. Football in Turkey is not played with the feet alone. It is lived with united hearts, and a star of Salah's stature throwing himself into it proves that some rituals outweigh any professional contract.

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