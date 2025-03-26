Yassine Chueko Lionel Messi Logan Paul splitGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

'There is no way out' - Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Chueko demands Logan Paul accepts his boxing challenge as ex-Navy SEAL taunts YouTube & WWE star about Prime vs Mas+ legal dispute

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFArgentina

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Chueko has demanded that influencer and WWE star Logan Paul accepts his boxing challenge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi and Paul at war over drinks brands
  • Paul believes Mas+ has copied Prime
  • Chueko willing to fight and settle dispute
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match