Even before Thursday's squad announcement, the friendly matches in March sparked heated debate over El Mala's omission. The attacking winger was one of the Bundesliga's breakout stars, yet his impressive goalscoring form for Cologne was not enough to convince Nagelsmann to pick him for the internationals against Ghana and Switzerland.

Nagelsmann justified omitting El Mala—while drafting Bayern prospect Lennart Karl—by arguing that the winger had not received enough game time at Cologne under then-coach Lukas Kwasniok, who has since departed. The national coach also questioned the player's defensive contributions.

"There's a difference between being at Bayern and being at Cologne. He simply needs more playing time at Cologne," Nagelsmann emphasised in his widely discussed kicker interview in early March. "This message isn't aimed at Lukas Kwasniok, whom I know as a coach who carefully assesses his tactical requirements, including defensively. He needs to be a regular starter for Cologne and play in every match, yet he's only featuring in about 50 per cent of their football, which is insufficient. That shortfall is not the manager's fault, as many assume; it lies with the player and the consistency of his defensive work."