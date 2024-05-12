Orlando Pirates FansBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

'No penalty, no win! It was my first time seeing ambulance Patrick Maswanganyi running out of petrol. But Orlando Pirates sold this game because Cape Town Spurs beat them' - Fans

Relegation-threatened Richards Bay humbled the Sea Robbers in a PSL clash and the South African football lovers had something interesting to say.

Orlando Pirates slipped to a shock defeat when they were beaten 1-0 by struggling Richards Bay on Saturday evening at the Orlando Stadium. 

Jose Riveiro's side suffered a major blow to their hopes of a second-position finish on the Premier Soccer League table. 

Sanele Barns snatched the Natal Rich Boys' winner in the first 45 minutes. The result also saw Cape Town Spurs relegated to the National First Division. 

Following the match, fans have expressed their opinions, and here, GOAL selected some interesting reactions. 

