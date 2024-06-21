Helman Mkhalele, Bafaba Bafana, June 2021Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

No Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates players as Helman Mkhalele names Bafana Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup

COSAFA CupSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs MozambiqueMozambiquePremier Soccer LeagueSipho ChaineRelebohile Mofokeng

The South Africa assistant coach has a new-look side to take part in the upcoming regional competition.

  • SA will host the Cosafa Cup
  • Mkhalele has named his final squad
  • Players from Chiefs and Bucs players were not picked
