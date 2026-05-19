No international warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup. Julian Nagelsmann is poised to deliver another bold about-face in his World Cup squad

Even before Thursday's squad announcement, the friendly matches in March sparked heated debate over El Mala's omission. The attacking winger was one of the Bundesliga's breakout stars last term, yet his impressive goalscoring form for Cologne was not enough to earn a place in the squad to face Ghana and Switzerland.

Nagelsmann justified this decision—and the simultaneous selection of Bayern's rising star Lennart Karl—by stating that, in his view, El Mala had not received enough playing time at Effzeh under the then-manager Lukas Kwasniok. He also criticised the Cologne winger's defensive work.

"There is a difference between being at Bayern and being at Cologne. He simply needs to get more playing time at Cologne," Nagelsmann emphasised in his widely discussed kicker interview in early March. "This message is not directed at Lukas Kwasniok, whom I know as a coach who closely observes what he needs for his game, including in defence. He needs to be a regular starter at Cologne, playing in every match. Right now he's only on the pitch for about 50 per cent of the available minutes, and that's not good enough. The coaching staff isn't to blame; it comes down to the player and the consistency of his defensive work."