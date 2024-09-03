Njabulo Blom is back home! What does the Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate bring to Nasreddine Nabi’s team?

In need of some solid reinforcements ahead of the new season, Amakhosi have roped in a familiar face.

Njabulo Blom, a player who came through the ranks at Amakhosi, is back where it all started for him - Naturena.

He rejoined the club on a one-year loan deal from Major League Soccer outfit St Louis City.

Blom was signed by the MLS outfit in January 2023 to play under his compatriot Bradley Carnell.

However, following Carnell’s departure, the utility player saw his game time reduced under interim coach John Hackworth.

With the player clearly not in the plans of the new mentor, it made sense for him to return home and start afresh.

Here, GOAL looks at what the 24-year-old will bring to Chiefs and whether this was the right move for him at this point of his career.

