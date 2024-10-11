Nigeria vs Libya Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news ahead of 2025 Afcon qualifier

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Super Eagles' Afcon qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights.

Nigeria are set to continue their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations journey on Friday when they host Libya at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles lead Group D with four points after a win and a draw, meaning they will be in a good position to qualify for the Afcon finals if they beat Libya home and away in the current international week.

The Mediterranean Knights, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the pool with a single point and have no option but to try and get a positive result to stand a chance of qualifying for the finals.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Nigeria and Libya, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.