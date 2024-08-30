Siyabonga Ngezana, FCSBFCSB
Seth Willis

Ngezana to play against Manchester United & Co.! Kaizer Chiefs graduate continues to sour

South AfricaS. NgezanaFC FCSB vs LASKFC FCSBLASKEuropa League QualificationKaizer ChiefsManchester United

The former Glamour Boys defender played the entire game as the Romanian champions sealed their place in European second-tier competition.

  • Ngezana helped FCSB keep a clean sheet on Thursday
  • The Romanians defeated LASK 1-0
  • The Chiefs graduate might play against Man United or Spurs
