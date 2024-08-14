Siyabonga Ngezana, FCSBFCSB
Seth Willis

Ngezana's Uefa Champions League dream ended but FCSB drops to Europa League play-offs.

South AfricaSiyabonga NgezanaFC FCSB vs Sparta PragueFC FCSBSparta PragueChampions League Qualification

The Romanian champions crashed out of the European elite competition after falling at home against The Maroons.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • FCSB fell 3-2 against Sparta Prague
  • The Romanians are out of Uefa CL after a 4-3 aggregate loss
  • Ngezana & Co. drop to Europa League
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below