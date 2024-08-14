Ngezana's Uefa Champions League dream ended but FCSB drops to Europa League play-offs.

FCSBSeth WillisNgezana's Uefa Champions League dream ended but FCSB drops to Europa League play-offs.South AfricaSiyabonga NgezanaFC FCSB vs Sparta PragueFC FCSBSparta PragueChampions League QualificationThe Romanian champions crashed out of the European elite competition after falling at home against The Maroons.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFCSB fell 3-2 against Sparta PragueThe Romanians are out of Uefa CL after a 4-3 aggregate lossNgezana & Co. drop to Europa LeagueCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below