Ngezana, Mayo & Kaizer Chiefs' Bvuma make Bafana Bafana's final squad for international friendlies

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his final 23-man squad for two international friendlies to be staged in Algeria in the international break.

Bafana play Andorra on Thursday, March 21
The next match will be against Algeria on Tuesday, March 26
Broos includes several new faces on the team