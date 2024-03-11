Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Ngezana, Mayo & Kaizer Chiefs' Bvuma make Bafana Bafana's final squad for international friendlies

FriendliesSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraAlgeriaSiyabonga NgezanaKhanyisa MayoBruce BvumaMothobi MvalaEvidence MakgopaKhuliso MudauThapelo Maseko

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his final 23-man squad for two international friendlies to be staged in Algeria in the international break.

  • Bafana play Andorra on Thursday, March 21
  • The next match will be against Algeria on Tuesday, March 26
  • Broos includes several new faces on the team

