Neymar to Messi: "The whole world is grateful to you for everything you have done for football. It was an honour to write history alongside you"

The Brazilian added: "Anyone who loves football has appreciated you throughout all these years. Today is your last match in the shirt of your national team, of your country, and I hope you can enjoy every second of it, that all the tributes today make you happy. Thank you for making me love football even more; it was an honour to have played against you and, even more so, to have written history alongside you".





Neymar and Messi played together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, and at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023.







