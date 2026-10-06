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LiveTickets
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-PSGAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Neymar to Messi: "The whole world is grateful to you for everything you have done for football. It was an honour to write history alongside you"

L. Messi
Neymar

The Brazilian pays tribute to the Argentine, who is playing his last match for the national team

Neymar pays tribute to Lionel Messi, who will play his last match in an Argentina shirt tonight: "It is not only Argentina who thank you, but the whole world is grateful to you for everything you have done for football".

  • The Brazilian added: "Anyone who loves football has appreciated you throughout all these years. Today is your last match in the shirt of your national team, of your country, and I hope you can enjoy every second of it, that all the tributes today make you happy. Thank you for making me love football even more; it was an honour to have played against you and, even more so, to have written history alongside you".


    Neymar and Messi played together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, and at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023.



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