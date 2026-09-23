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cm grafica san siro inter milan scaroni marotta
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New San Siro: the precise costs, the rendering and the chance of being among the stadiums chosen for Euro 2032

AC Milan
Inter

The detailed costs of what will be the new home stadium in place of the Meazza.

Inter and AC Milan have submitted to the City Council "the economic feasibility report" for the new facility that will rise in the Lombardy capital. The new stadium, when it is completed in 2032will be worth the extraordinary sum of 2 billion 149 million. The two clubs estimate that it will generate 418 million on the market thanks to the sports arena, but also the offices, the hotels and the commercial spaces. The maxi real-estate operation should guarantee the clubs a capital gain of 265 million.

Those figures would help the two clubs close the gap on the Premier League and the Bundesliga in terms of income and revenue, or at least reduce the huge deficit that has built up over the last 20 years.

  • Great confidence

    Over the last few months, the new San Siro project has gathered serious bureaucratic momentum, driven by Stadio San Siro S.p.A., the jointly owned company set up by Inter and AC Milan. At the end of August, the clubs submitted the final financial plan for the entire "real estate complex" to Palazzo Marino. Ownership of the complex will no longer sit with the City Council. The Revenue Agency has estimated the cost of the teams buying back the area at €175 million. AC Milan and Inter are pressing on with confidence as technical and bureaucratic work continues to lay the foundations for the new futuristic stadium in the city.

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  • How much does the stadium cost

    Documents seen by our colleagues at Calcio&Finanza show the new stadium will cost €583.7 million. That figure rises to €709.9 million once the podium the stadium will sit on is included.

    The full cost of the building works stands at €1.110 billion, broken down as follows:

    • €583.7 million for the new stadium;
    • €124.2 million for the podium;
    • €371.4 million for the multi-purpose section and the redevelopment of Meazza;
    • €31.1 million for the Energy Center and its associated energy ring.

  • The costs of the multi-purpose sector

    The figures already cited show the transformation of the Meazza area will come at a major cost and have a major impact. But what does that 371.4 million cover?

    It is assumed that 44 million will go on commercial spaces, another 33 on an integrated shopping centre renamed Large Retail Structure, 51.3 on the 23,314 square metres of office and tertiary space and 44 on the 20,000 square metres of hospitality space.

    By far the biggest item, from a purely economic and financial point of view, concerns the boxes and underground floors, valued at 121.2 million euros. These are estimates and hypotheses, because the official figures will be defined in the subsequent planning and in the transformation of the area that will lead to the repurposing of the Meazza stadium.

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  • The new road system

    Road access and the required infrastructure are also a major focus, with the main urbanisation works estimated at €57.3 million and the new Patroclo Tunnel at €42.3 million.

    On top of that, the €12.4 million needed to demolish the current tunnel must also be added.

  • Park and compensations

    The plan put forward by Inter and AC Milan also includes €84.7 million in extra works and contributions directly tied to the redevelopment of San Siro.

    That total includes €6.2 million to create a maximum-security area for the Meazza during the transitional phase and €15 million to manage the building site while the old stadium is still being used by the two Milan clubs. Only after the new facility opens will the partial deconstruction of the current Meazza begin, as reported by Calcio&Finanza.

  • The division of the costs of the purchase of San Siro

    The analysis then breaks down the €197.1 million earmarked for the purchase of the Meazza stadium and the surrounding areas: the document seen by Calcio&Finanza states that €104.1 million was allocated to the acquisition of the Milan stadium, €86.2 million to the land and €6.7 to building rights.

    That figure, however, drops to €175.1 million thanks to the planned deductions.

  • Additional costs

    Ancillary costs and technical expenses are estimated at €455.2 million, including €178.6 million in complementary charges, €115.3 million in additional construction costs, €18.1 million for remediation, approximately €4.5 million for taxes and duties and €2 million for marketing and advertising.

    The 'unforeseen and miscellaneous' costs item is set at €136.8 million.

  • Overall operation? More than 2 billion

    The total cost comes to €2.302 billion, covering the construction of the new stadium, the purchase of the area, the various works and all financial charges.

    The economic plan puts the overall value of the entire operation at €2.567 billion: 418.8 would come from the sale of the planned buildings and surfaces, while the stadium due to be built has been valued at €2.149 billion in 2032. Those are only preliminary estimates, though, and the various figures could change in the coming years, as reported by Calcio&Finanza.

  • Euro 2032 target

    Construction is due to start in 2027 and finish in 2031, with the stadium targeted to open for the 2032 European Championship. Right now, though, there is no guarantee the new San Siro will be part of the tournament. The only option is to push on with the plan and treat every stage as fixed. Uncontrollable variables remain, along with foreseeable pitfalls to avoid and the barrage of appeals set to hit the project.

  • Preview for October

    Inter and AC Milan are ready to unveil the cornerstones of the project, starting to lift the mystery and show what would mark a historic turning point: as early as October, a preview of the facade of the new San Siro is scheduled, even before work begins to prepare the future building site.

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