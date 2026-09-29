The design for the new San Siro will be unveiled between the end of October and the beginning of November, confirming last week's reports. Work is continuing at the offices of Foster+Partners and Manica to refine the design and prepare the glossy presentation. It is the same leading firm that created the new Wembley in London, England, a historic stadium and a natural source of inspiration for football fans around the world. But according to the architects' version, they have retained details of the old Meazza, Gazzetta dello Sport writes.
New San Siro, here is the date for the presentation of the project. Mayor Sala thunders: "The clubs must meet the deadlines"
Beppe Sala urges the clubs
The countdown has started. It carries real symbolic weight and, in the eyes of fans and local residents, should give shape to what for now still feels abstract. Only yesterday, on the sidelines of an Ance event, Mayor Beppe Sala urged AC Milan and Inter: "I hope the clubs will very soon unveil the new stadium renderings and guarantee that the stadium will be ready for the 2032 European Championship."
Italy will host the European Championship with Turkey, and the deadline leaves no room for slippage. With the schedule already so tight, even the smallest delay could bring a historic embarrassment: a tournament of this level without Milan on the map. Gazzetta.it reports that the plan is to complete the new stadium in 2031, exactly one year before the tournament, in line with UEFA's strict requirements. To hit that target, the city council and the regional authority have agreed to complete the necessary procedures by the summer of 2027, allowing the bulldozers to move in during the second half of the year, once the football season has finished. The process has already been under way for some time, ever since Stadio San Siro Spa presented the Implementation Plan on 16 March and the city council began its preliminary review and the strategic environmental assessment. Next comes the examination of the technical and economic feasibility project, the environmental impact assessment under the regional authority's remit and the Conference of Services. Every intervention is tied to the next: the relocation of the Patroclo tunnel, the construction of the new stadium and, only afterwards, the partial demolition of the Meazza.
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