USMNT projected starting XI vs. Paraguay: Is Chris Richards ready to start and will Sergino Dest take on a new role?

Speaking to reporters at the start of camp, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about his starting XI for the World Cup opener. Did he know it? Mostly, he said. When did he figure it out? Back in March. There was room for tweaks, he said, but, generally, he knew what his team would look like against Paraguay.

In the weeks since, he's kept that starting XI close to the chest. There are still several positions in the team that aren't fully clear, either due to injury or position battles going right on down to the wire.

With that said, GOAL takes a look at how Pochettino's USMNT could line up on Friday as they open their World Cup run...