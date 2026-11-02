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LiveTickets
Generali Stadium
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

New Generali Stadium: how much will it cost to go to the stadium? Prices at Inter and AC Milan are already rising, with a comparison to Tottenham and Atletico

Inter
AC Milan
Serie A

The pricing and season-ticket policy is already becoming more expensive, but what has happened in similar cases abroad?

Next matches
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Champions League

03 Nov 2026

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Europa League

05 Nov 2026

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Inter and AC Milan unveiled the design for the stadium that will replace the Giuseppe Meazza at San Siro on the evening of Thursday 29 October. The new Generali Stadium has a striking design and unique features, and is expected to open for the start of the 2031-2032 season. Naming rights alone will bring in substantial sums for the clubs.

For fans, a new stadium also means tickets and season tickets. How much will it cost to watch Inter and AC Milan at the new stadium? Only estimates are available for now, but case studies of comparable venues belonging to Atletico Madrid and Tottenham offer two possible scenarios. Inter and AC Milan have openly said those stadiums and facilities inspired their plans.

  • Pricing policy already on the rise at San Siro

    Inter and AC Milan have sought to maximise revenue from events at the current Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro in recent years, raising individual ticket and season ticket prices, particularly for big matches.

    Since the 2019/2020 season, Inter have raised season ticket prices by around 82%, taking the average from €503 to €915. The rise has varied by section, peaking at 118% in the central orange and red sections. AC Milan's median increase over the same period was 51%, with the average rising from €493 to €745. The largest increases, peaking at 68%, were for the orange seats and the honour stand.

    Individual match tickets have risen much more sharply. Looking at the most recent derbies since 2022/2023, prices have risen by up to 153% in the third tier, from €59 to €149. Even the away section has seen a slight increase of around 9%, reaching approximately €70.

  • In the long run, new increases

    With inflation rising, the cost of living showing no sign of easing and set to climb further, and another five years before the inauguration, prices will inevitably rise during this enforced stay at San Siro. But what happens after that?

    The clubs wanted the new stadium to have 71,500 seats so they could sell out as many matches as possible. In the long run, both will naturally look to raise prices further to recoup their investment in full as quickly as possible.

    For the first season, though, strategies used abroad point to two different approaches: those of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

  • Tottenham's strategy

    After announcing their departure from White Hart Lane and building the new 62,000-seat Tottenham Stadium, Spurs began the 2018/2019 season with only a small rise in season-ticket prices.

    The lowest price rose from £765 to £795, an increase of 3.9%, while the highest went from £1,895 at White Hart Lane to £1,995 at the new stadium (+5.3%).

    Individual tickets saw the biggest increases, however. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust reported that average prices in categories B and C had risen by 30% and 50% respectively compared with those at White Hart Lane. Category C tickets went from £30 to roughly twice that price.

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  • And Atlético’s too

    With 68,000 seats, the former Wanda Metropolitano, now the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, has a similar capacity. Atletico Madrid took a different approach for the new stadium's opening season after leaving the iconic Vicente Calderon.

    Atletico Madrid even cut season-ticket prices to take advantage of the extra availability. In 2017/18, prices in the lowest category fell from €325 to €250 (-23.1%), while those in the second tier dropped from €430 to €325, a reduction of 24.4%.

    Since then, prices have risen steadily, reaching an average of 38% above their initial level in the 2026/2027 season. Premium seats have climbed by more than 108%, from €1,235 to the current €2,572.

    For individual tickets, Atletico instead vary prices sharply by fixture. In the first season, prices for high-profile matches, including those against Barcelona and Real Madrid, ranged from 22% lower for the cheapest tickets to 7.1% higher for the most expensive. Last season, the increase for the most expensive tickets reached around 30%.

  • What will Inter and AC Milan do?

    Moving from a larger ground such as San Siro to the smaller Generali Stadium, and above all expanding hospitality areas and increasing the number of VIP tickets, means Inter and AC Milan cannot match Atletico Madrid's pricing policy, at least initially. Atletico Madrid used 18,000 extra seats to keep prices even lower than before.

    Prices for existing seats at San Siro are therefore more likely to rise slightly over the coming years. That would allow the clubs to move into the new stadium with increases that are modest overall, but certainly not price cuts.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC