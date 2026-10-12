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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

New financial achievement at Trabzonspor following gains from Salah deal

KuPS vs Trabzonspor
KuPS
Trabzonspor
Conference League
Trabzonspor vs Besiktas
Besiktas
Super Lig
M. Salah
Finland
Türkiye
Egypt

"Lift the ban": another fiery statement about the Besiktas summit

Trabzonspor revealed another financial boost on Monday, adding to the gains club president Ertugrul Dogan outlined after they signed Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

The Turkish side have cut their net debt well below the total of their declared liabilities.


  • An important financial step

    Trabzonspor issued an official statement today via the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), which read: "Trabzonspor Sports Investment and Football Management Company has announced its financial statements for the period from 1 June to 31 August 2026. After accounting for current assets of 6.7 billion lira, the club's expropriation compensation claim of 2.6 billion lira outside the consolidated financial statements, in addition to an inflation accounting item worth 1.8 billion lira which does not represent an actual cash outflow, the company's net debt stood at 2.9 billion lira as of 31 August 2026."

    That net figure comes after the club knocked its expropriation compensation claim of 4.9 billion lira off its total debts. Trabzonspor also confirmed they had folded every transfer payment accrued up to the date the report was drawn up into the debt calculation, future instalments included.


    Read also: Salah as Trabzonspor captain? Turkish journalist: his role is bigger than that


  • The financial news lands several months after the completion of the Mohamed Salah deal, which brought the club a broad commercial return. Today's statement includes no figures linking the gains from that deal to the announced net debt, and the revenues the player has generated cannot be considered a direct cause of the drop.

    Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan had already spelled out the scale of that commercial return in earlier remarks to Turkey's HT Sport network. The club sold around 550 million lira worth of season tickets in just three days after the signing was announced, he confirmed, and that was before shirt sales.

    Those revenues, plus the shirts, covered more than half of the annual cost of the Salah deal, Dogan said at the time. He pointed out that the club had recouped a large part of its investment in the player in a very short space of time.

    , BBC Türkçe also quoted the club president as saying that season ticket sales had already covered around 70% of Salah's annual salary, an indication of the broad commercial impact created by the Egyptian star's move to the Turkish league.

    Salah joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer once his Liverpool contract expired, signing a two-year deal with a guaranteed annual salary of 17 million euros. His financial impact on the club is therefore tied to wages and commercial rights, not to transfer debts.

    Read also: Salah as Trabzonspor captain? Turkish journalist: his role is bigger than that

  • The second statement: lift the ban

    Trabzonspor, meanwhile, have called for the ban on away fans in the Turkish league to be lifted, ahead of their eagerly awaited meeting with Besiktas at their own stadium on Monday 19 October.

    An official club statement read: "Lift the ban on away matches! There is no problem whatsoever between the fans of Trabzonspor and Besiktas that would prevent supporters of the two teams from being present in each other's stands."

    It went on: "We want Besiktas fans to be able to support their team in Trabzon during the match we will play at our stadium on Monday 19 October, and for Trabzonspor fans to be able to do the same in the match that will be held in Istanbul."


    Trabzonspor insist the ban "does not befit the spirit of football and the stands", and want it scrapped from Turkish football altogether.

    Their statement signed off: "In this regard, we await the support of all the relevant parties, first and foremost the Trabzon governorate, in taking the necessary steps."

    An unprecedented number: Salah imposes himself on the history of the Turkish league

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