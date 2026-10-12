The financial news lands several months after the completion of the Mohamed Salah deal, which brought the club a broad commercial return. Today's statement includes no figures linking the gains from that deal to the announced net debt, and the revenues the player has generated cannot be considered a direct cause of the drop.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan had already spelled out the scale of that commercial return in earlier remarks to Turkey's HT Sport network. The club sold around 550 million lira worth of season tickets in just three days after the signing was announced, he confirmed, and that was before shirt sales.

Those revenues, plus the shirts, covered more than half of the annual cost of the Salah deal, Dogan said at the time. He pointed out that the club had recouped a large part of its investment in the player in a very short space of time.

, BBC Türkçe also quoted the club president as saying that season ticket sales had already covered around 70% of Salah's annual salary, an indication of the broad commercial impact created by the Egyptian star's move to the Turkish league.

Salah joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer once his Liverpool contract expired, signing a two-year deal with a guaranteed annual salary of 17 million euros. His financial impact on the club is therefore tied to wages and commercial rights, not to transfer debts.