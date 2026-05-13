According to the report, the leading Portuguese club has been in contact with Guerreiro's camp for some time. Moreover, the 32-year-old can envisage a move to Benfica.

The German record champions had already announced at the end of March that Guerreiro's contract, which expires at the end of the season, would not be renewed, meaning Benfica would not have to pay a transfer fee.

Guerreiro had joined Bayern from BVB on a free transfer in 2023 at the behest of then-coach Thomas Tuchel, but despite regular appearances he remained a substitute and never recaptured the form he displayed during his peak years in Dortmund.