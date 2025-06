This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

New Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia forced to change phone numbers after threats over potential Camp Nou move from enraged Espanyol supporters J. Garcia Barcelona Espanyol LaLiga Transfers New Barcelona signing Joan Garcia has had to change his phone number after receiving threats from Espanyol fans over his controversial switch.

Recieves threats after controversial Barca move

Changes phone number and limits social presence