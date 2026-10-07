'I never told my family': Ex-Premier League star Cheikhou Kouyate announces retirement after hiding secret heart condition

In a revealing interview with Senegalese channel Walf TV, Kouyate confirmed he has stepped away from professional football following an extensive career in the English top flight. The midfielder, who represented West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest, made a startling admission about his health.

Kouyate disclosed that he spent his playing days battling a cardiac issue, choosing to assume full liability for his wellbeing despite undergoing regular medical monitoring in England every six months. He admitted he signed waivers at his clubs to ensure they would not face repercussions if a tragedy occurred on the pitch.