Nedbank Cup: Will VAR be used in the final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns? - Safa's Victor Gomes answers

GOALMichael MadyiraNedbank Cup: Will VAR be used in the final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns? - Safa's Victor Gomes answersPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMMamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AMOrlando Pirates vs Richards BayRichards BayCupRhulani MokwenaJose RiveiroThe former Fifa World Cup referee comments on the developments Safa has made in trying to introduce the refereeing technology in local football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVAR is yet to be introduced in the PSLBut talk of its introduction has hit headlines for a while now Gomes gives timeline for when VAR could be used Article continues below