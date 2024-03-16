Shandre Campbell of Supersport UnitedBackpagepix
Nedbank Cup: Shandre Campbell-inspired SuperSport United outlast resilient Richards Bay to reach quarter-finals

The Tshwane side secure a 3-1 win over the Natal Rich Boys in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 on Saturday afternoon.

  • Campbell scores first half brace
  • Richards Bay pile on the pressure in the second half
  • However, SuperSport hold on for a 3-1 win

