Nedbank Cup semi-final confirmed: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoid each other

BackpageCeline AbrahamsNedbank Cup semi-final confirmed: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoid each otherCupOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCChippa UnitedStellenbosch FCFollowing the conclusion of the quarter-finals on Sunday, the draw for the Nedbank Cup semi-finals has been unveiled.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNedbank Cup semi-final fixtures confirmedDates and venues to be announced However, the final will take place at Mbombela Stadium