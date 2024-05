The Brazilians sneaked into the final of the prestigious domestic tournament after narrowly beating the Cape Winelands outfit.

Some refereeing controversies became the major talking points after Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 2-1 on Sunday to reach the Nedbank Cup final.

From a turned-down red-card plea to Iqraam Rayners' goal being disallowed for offside, it was an eventful afternoon at Danie Craven Stadium.

Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena responds to the incidents and Steve Barker also reacts to the result in raw quotes compiled by GOAL.