NB La Masia vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns start their Nedbank Cup journey on Tuesday with a seemingly easy tie against a second-tier side NB La Masia.
In recent seasons, Masandawana have struggled to win this Cup with their last triumph in 2022 when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-1.
La Masia are making their debut in the competition. In the previous phase, they beat Baroka FC 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regulation time.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the teams, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.