Orlando Pirates end Spain tour with defeat to Al Sadd as Tshegofatso Mabasa sends message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos
The Buccaneers succumbed to a narrow loss to the Qatari champions in a friendly match played at Marbella Training Center in Malaga.
Pirates striker Mabasa scored twice Goals from Plata (brace) & Abdullatif handed Al Sadd win The Buccaneers ended Spain tour with defeat