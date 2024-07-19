Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Austin Ditlhobolo

Orlando Pirates end Spain tour with defeat to Al Sadd as Tshegofatso Mabasa sends message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Orlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueAl-SaddClub FriendliesTshegofatso John MabasaJose Riveiro

The Buccaneers succumbed to a narrow loss to the Qatari champions in a friendly match played at Marbella Training Center in Malaga.

  • Pirates striker Mabasa scored twice
  • Goals from Plata (brace) & Abdullatif handed Al Sadd win
  • The Buccaneers ended Spain tour with defeat
