Nasreddine Nabi press conferenceGOAL
Michael Madyira

Nasreddine Nabi opens up about his unhappiness at Kaizer Chiefs as Mamelodi Sundowns battle looms

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCN. NabiG. SirinoB. CrossInacio MiguelR. ChivaviroC. SaileA. Du Preez

The Soweto giants have started the season on a promising note, but their coach still has reservations about his side.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs have won their first two PSL games
  • But Nabi is not happy with his side
  • This comes as they prepare to face Sundowns
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below