Kaizer Chiefs celebrating Cufa Cup, October 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

‘Nasreddine Nabi is the Coach of the Season! Kaizer Chiefs have no shame creating their own Cup and celebrate like they have beaten all PSL teams - They are going to tell Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns they won more Cufa Cups than any other club’ - Fans

The Soweto giants lifting a piece of silverware during an international break got the fans buzzing on social media.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Marumo Gallants 4-3 on penalties to lift the Cufa Cup at Toyota Stadium on Sunday. This followed a 0-0 draw within 90 minutes in a performance that left Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi unhappy with his charges.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to Amakhosi's victory.

