‘Nasreddine Nabi is the Coach of the Season! Kaizer Chiefs have no shame creating their own Cup and celebrate like they have beaten all PSL teams - They are going to tell Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns they won more Cufa Cups than any other club’ - Fans

The Soweto giants lifting a piece of silverware during an international break got the fans buzzing on social media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Kaizer Chiefs beat Marumo Gallants 4-3 on penalties to lift the Cufa Cup at Toyota Stadium on Sunday. This followed a 0-0 draw within 90 minutes in a performance that left Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi unhappy with his charges.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to Amakhosi's victory.