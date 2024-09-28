Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Nasreddine Nabi furious after Kaizer Chiefs surrender lead to Mamelodi Sundowns - 'The demons of last year came back, it’s unacceptable'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedN. NabiR. ChivaviroI. RaynersLucas Ribeiro

The Soweto giants lost their first match of the season after allowing the Brazilians to come from behind and secure maximum points.

  • Chiefs lost 2-1 to Downs
  • They surrendered their lead before losing
  • Nabi comments on the defeat

