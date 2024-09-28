Nasreddine Nabi furious after Kaizer Chiefs surrender lead to Mamelodi Sundowns - 'The demons of last year came back, it’s unacceptable'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraNasreddine Nabi furious after Kaizer Chiefs surrender lead to Mamelodi Sundowns - 'The demons of last year came back, it’s unacceptable'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedN. NabiR. ChivaviroI. RaynersLucas RibeiroThe Soweto giants lost their first match of the season after allowing the Brazilians to come from behind and secure maximum points.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs lost 2-1 to DownsThey surrendered their lead before losingNabi comments on the defeatFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below