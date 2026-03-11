Goal.com
antonio conte napoliGetty Images

Napoli, what does the future hold for Conte? Contract, salary, rumours of renewal and transfer market moves

The Azzurri continue their Champions League campaign under Conte's leadership: what is being said about the manager's future.

Napoli continues its quest to secure qualification for the next UEFA Champions League, with one question remaining: will Antonio Conte still be leading the Azzurri in 2026/27?

Since the start of the season, rumours and questions have been circulating about the future of the Lecce-born coach, considering the turbulence experienced over the last twelve months at Castel Volturno.

At the end of the 2025 winter transfer window, for example, with the sale and failure to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the midst of the Scudetto battle with Inter. A sort of brief rift between Conte and Aurelio De Laurentiis had fuelled rumours last spring about a possible return to Juventus, which were later denied by the entire Azzurri camp. Compact, as it regrouped after a dip in form at the beginning of last November, highlighted by the outburst after the defeat in Bologna ("I'm worried, I don't want to accompany a dead man").

But what is the situation today? What is filtering through about Conte's future?

  • Will Conte remain in Naples?

    The first question is clear: will Conte still be Napoli's manager next season?

    As of today, the answer is yes. There are no clouds on the horizon regarding the coach's future, as reported by Repubblica, which emphasised that his relationship with the team is extraordinary and has been cemented by the difficulties experienced in recent months.

    Qualification for the next Champions League could be the final piece of the puzzle to dispel any remaining doubts.

  • CONTE'S CONTRACT: THERE ARE NO CLAUSES

    Conte's intention is to honour the three-year contract signed in 2024 that binds him to Napoli until the end of next season, i.e. until 30 June 2027.

    A detail in the agreement with the Azzurri fuels this scenario: as reported by Il Mattino, there are no termination clauses that could unilaterally release Conte, who intends to continue until the natural expiry of the contract.

  • CONTE'S SALARY AND THE POSSIBILITY OF RENEWAL

    It is unclear whether Conte will extend his stay in Naples.

    The Lecce-born coach is the highest-paid manager in Serie A, with a net salary of €8 million per season, and at the end of 2025 there were rumours of a possible contract extension for another two seasons, bringing the expiry date to June 2029.

    To date, however, there have been no further concrete steps towards renewal, an issue that could possibly be considered when, at the end of the season, Conte and the club meet to take stock of the season and plan for 2026/27.

  • THE NEXT MOVES IN THE TRANSFER MARKET

    A very important factor will be linked to the transfer market, the same market that caused friction for Kvara just over a year ago and that last summer brought Kevin De Bruyne in a pharaonic transfer worth over £100 million.

    Qualification for the next Champions League, a must-achieve goal, will guarantee income and funds for Giovanni Manna, who is already working on planning the next moves to tweak the squad in all areas, taking into account certain economic and strategic constraints within which to operate.

    The future will be based on the confirmation of Rasmus Hojlund and Alisson Santos, with a view to redeeming them for a total of £60 million, with the aim of securing Scott McTominay with a contract renewal. Then the incoming profiles will be evaluated, examining the departures and taking into account the coach's indications and needs.

    Conte and Napoli have a solid relationship, and confirmation for a third year together is the most likely scenario at this point.

