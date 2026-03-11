Napoli, what does the future hold for Conte? Contract, salary, rumours of renewal and transfer market moves

Napoli continues its quest to secure qualification for the next UEFA Champions League, with one question remaining: will Antonio Conte still be leading the Azzurri in 2026/27?

Since the start of the season, rumours and questions have been circulating about the future of the Lecce-born coach, considering the turbulence experienced over the last twelve months at Castel Volturno.

At the end of the 2025 winter transfer window, for example, with the sale and failure to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the midst of the Scudetto battle with Inter. A sort of brief rift between Conte and Aurelio De Laurentiis had fuelled rumours last spring about a possible return to Juventus, which were later denied by the entire Azzurri camp. Compact, as it regrouped after a dip in form at the beginning of last November, highlighted by the outburst after the defeat in Bologna ("I'm worried, I don't want to accompany a dead man").

But what is the situation today? What is filtering through about Conte's future?