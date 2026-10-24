89' - Wesley crosses from the right and Balerdi heads in the equaliser. Napoli protest over an alleged foul on Beukema (but the contact is slight, and the Napoli defender appears to go down easily). Allegri protests and is sent off

83' - After Spinazzola forces Gollini into a save with a right-footed shot, the move continues and the ball reaches McTominay, who puts the hosts back in front

74' - Castro chests the ball to Balerdi in a scramble in the Napoli area. Balerdi fires in with his left foot from close range, just under the bar

72' - On the counter-attack, Lang tries a weak right-footed shot that Gollini saves

70' - A lovely exchange between Malen and Soulé on the edge of the area ends with the Argentine driving a powerful, angled left-footed shot into the net to Meret's right

60' - From outside the area, Soulé hits a left-footed shot that the Napoli defence deflects behind for a corner

57' - One-on-one with Gollini, Politano hits a weak, low left-footed shot that the goalkeeper saves

50' - Malen tries his luck with a right-footed shot that goes well wide

48' - McTominay heads in Politano's right-footed cross from the right. Gollini saves, but the ball has already crossed the line, so the Scot's follow-up finish with his foot is unnecessary

45' - With Meret beaten, Cristante hits the post with a header

44' - Hojlund makes a superb slaloming run down the left and sends the ball into the middle of the area, where Gollini makes a miraculous save from Olivera

41' - Politano crosses for Hojlund, who heads wide after failing to get the right angle on the ball

37' - McTominay deflects Hermoso's left-footed shot from the edge of the area just past the post to Meret's right and behind for a corner

35' - Lang sends a long ball towards De Bruyne, who is racing towards goal. Gollini comes out of his area and clears it, with the ball touching the goalkeeper's arm, though he has it tucked against his body. The Roma goalkeeper then dribbles past Hojlund's challenge and clears

28' - Anguissa scores with an overhead kick from the edge of the area, sending the ball just inside the post to Gollini's left. The many players between him and Anguissa probably leave the goalkeeper unsighted

26' - From deep, Lang delivers a lovely cross, but neither Hojlund nor Olivera can reach it to volley towards goal

24' - Soulé finds Malen with a clever pass, but Meret saves his right-footed shot from a good position with his foot

21' - Cristante tries a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that goes just past the post to Meret's left

15' - After Politano's run is thwarted, the ball reaches McTominay, whose right-footed volley goes into Gollini's arms

13' - Di Lorenzo's cross causes confusion in the Roma area. As the move continues, Politano sends a left-footed shot over

9' - Soulé tries a curling left-footed shot that goes well wide

5' - De Bruyne plays a lovely through ball for Hojlund, whose attempted shot De Roon blocks