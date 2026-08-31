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SSC Napoli v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Napoli, risk of surgery for McTominay: Allegri sounds the alarm, the situation

SSC Napoli
S. McTominay

Blisters on his feet are affecting the Scot’s performances: Napoli are considering a solution, and surgery is not ruled out

Scott McTominay and Napoli are exploring every possible solution to finally put the blister problem behind them after it has troubled the Scottish midfielder for some time. As the weeks have passed, it has also started to affect the player's performances, to the point that the medical and coaching staff are considering a definitive intervention.


That issue also came through clearly in Massimiliano Allegri's words at the end of the defeat to Como. Allegri did not hide the fact that the physical discomfort is inevitably affecting McTominay, limiting his performances and consistency. Napoli now want to deal with the problem at its root, stopping it from becoming a constant obstacle during the season.

  • According to Il Mattino, Napoli have not ruled out surgery among the options under consideration. The aim would be to solve the problem once and for all and let the midfielder return to action without the limitations that have hampered him in recent times.


    The next international break could offer the window to intervene. Napoli's schedule would give the club a useful period to carry out any operation and manage the recovery that follows, in the hope of having McTominay back at 100 per cent when the league resumes.


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