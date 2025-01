Napoli have reportedly joined the race for Marcus Rashford as Antonio Conte wants a replacement for PSG-bound winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford could leave Man Utd in January

Napoli are vying for his services

Conte wants him at Napoli as Kvaratskhelia's replacement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱