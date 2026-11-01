Napoli, Manna: “Lucca must prove he deserves to wear this shirt. Patience, yes, but not too much”

Massimiliano Allegri (suspended) is set to watch Juventus-Napoli from the stands as a prominent former figure, but faces major selection problems. Rasmus Hojlund has pulled out with flu-like symptoms. Lorenzo Lucca will start in his place.

Speaking to DAZN before the match, sporting director Giovanni Manna did not mince his words about the former Udinese centre-forward. Today more than ever, Lucca must prove that the patience shown towards him so far has been worth it and that he deserves to wear a shirt as prestigious as Napoli's.