Massimiliano Allegri wants a new striker. After losing Romelu Lukaku, sold to Fenerbahçe, Napoli are searching for a player who can challenge Hojlund for the first-choice number 9 role. The next two weeks will be crucial for Giovanni Manna, who cannot afford a major investment but wants to complete the squad at the Livorno-born manager's disposal. Help could come through sales: Lorenzo Lucca could pack his bags, after returning from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest and attracting interest from Fiorentina and Genoa, as could Noa Lang, whom Galatasaray did not sign permanently. The Dutchman has a market in the Premier League and in the Eredivisie, where Ajax are interested.
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Napoli in hunt for a new striker: contacts with Arsenal over Gabriel Jesus, who is taking his time. Zirkzee and Nicolas Jackson are liked. Delap has been offered, Lucca could leave
Contacts for Zirkzee
Napoli want a loan deal with an option to buy, or an obligation under favourable conditions. They are also weighing up the profiles available on the market. One of them is Joshua Zirkzee, who is set to leave Manchester United and is also a target for Juventus, but only if Jonathan David leaves. Manna has already spoken to the entourage of the former Bologna and Parma player, as well as the Red Devils, but for now it has gone no further than an enquiry. Zirkzee would gladly return to Italy, although his salary, close to €3.5 million, could be an obstacle.
Call to Chelsea: Jackson and Delap
Another No 9 on Napoli's shortlist also plays in England: Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese forward returned to London after the World Cup with the Lions of Teranga. Bayern Munich, who last summer paid €15 million for a loan deal, have decided not to pay the €65 million needed to make the move permanent. Xabi Alonso sees the former Villarreal man as a third-choice option and he will leave, probably on loan. Chelsea also raised the name of Liam Delap in talks, a physically strong striker born in 2003, but he does not have the characteristics the Azzurri need.
Gabriel Jesus takes his time
According to Fabrizio Romano, talks over Gabriel Jesus have slowed, with the forward out of Arsenal's plans and ready to move on. The Brazilian is very popular with Allegri, but for now he has not put Italy at the top of his list of priorities despite Napoli already discussing figures and how to structure the deal with the Gunners. The former Manchester City player has not said no, but he is in no rush to decide. He wants to think it over carefully and understand what kind of offers could arrive between now and the end of the transfer window.
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