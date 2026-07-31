Real Madrid academy past, Napoli present and a future that could lead to Germany: Miguel Gutierrez is close to a move to Bayer Leverkusen. The German club have moved into pole position ahead of their direct rivals in the market and now want to get the deal done. The report from Bild this morning has now been confirmed.
Translated by
Napoli, Gutierrez very close to joining Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of between €25 million and €30 million
Necessary sacrifice
Napoli know the player is under contract until 2030 and are therefore holding firm on their valuation. He played 36 matches last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Allegri wants to keep him but will have to bow to market demands: the Spaniard's "sacrifice" will be needed to push hard for a replacement for the injured Buongiorno.
Deal worth €25/30 million
Bayer Leverkusen have made major progress after Napoli rejected their opening offer of €25 million. Add-ons that are easy to trigger have now taken the deal to the €30 million mark, and the talks are moving in the right direction to the point that the finish line is now very close. Gutierrez is preparing to leave Napoli after just one season.
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