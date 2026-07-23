Napoli started yesterday afternoon's match in Dimaro with Rrahmani and Rafa Marin at centre-back, with Allegri using the preparation period to assess them alongside Marianucci and Obaretin, back from their respective loans at Torino and Empoli. The Spaniard is currently the only left-footed centre-back in the squad, with the Uruguayan Mathias Olivera the alternative option there. Whatever the issue of footedness, Napoli want a player who is already ready for our league to fill the gaps left by the serious injuries to Buongiorno and Beukema and, numerically, the departure of Juan Jesus. Their preferred move for new AC Milan signing Mario Gila has fallen away, blocked by the need to sell before buying. Allegri is said to have identified a trusted lieutenant in Federico Gatti.