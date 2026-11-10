Troy Deeney gave a scathing assessment of Lorenzo Lucca as a CBS Sport pundit: "The Napoli dressing room is split in two. On one side are the Italians; on the other are the other players from the rest of the world. There’s Hojlund, who doesn’t share his manager’s views, and then there’s Lucca, who, with all due respect, is lucky to be a footballer. He’s one of the worst strikers I’ve ever seen."
Getty Images
Translated by
Napoli, Deeney launches scathing attack: “Lucca is lucky to be a footballer. He’s one of the worst strikers I’ve ever seen”
Next matches
Lucca talks too much
"He told Kevin De Bruyne, who has won everything there is to win in football, to f*** off. Unbelievable." He then added: "Stop looking around and talking. Start working hard. It's the only thing you have to do. You can complain or just keep quiet, do your job and look at the results at the end. These players talk too much. It's always someone else's fault."
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting