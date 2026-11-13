A first-half equaliser from Kevin De Bruyne in the 27th minute helped Belgium beat Turkey, keeping the Red Devils' hopes of reaching the Nations League finals alive. Sunday's big match against Italy will decide everything, but two issues have dominated talk about the Napoli midfielder's present and, above all, his future: concern over the medicine he took on the pitch after the goal ("I wasn't feeling very well," he said after the match) and his post-match comments.

After his wife stoked the rumours in the afternoon, the former Manchester City player fuelled speculation that he could soon leave Napoli for PSV. But how much truth is there in them?