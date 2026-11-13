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SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE TURKEY VS RED DEVILSAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Napoli, De Bruyne to leave as early as January? The “we’ll see” on PSV, his wife’s attack and Van Bommel’s advice

SSC Napoli
PSV Eindhoven
K. De Bruyne

The Napoli playmaker, who scored against Belgium, could leave as early as January.

Next matches
NEC

NEC

Eredivisie

21 Nov 2026

PSV

PSV

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR

A first-half equaliser from Kevin De Bruyne in the 27th minute helped Belgium beat Turkey, keeping the Red Devils' hopes of reaching the Nations League finals alive. Sunday's big match against Italy will decide everything, but two issues have dominated talk about the Napoli midfielder's present and, above all, his future: concern over the medicine he took on the pitch after the goal ("I wasn't feeling very well," he said after the match) and his post-match comments.

After his wife stoked the rumours in the afternoon, the former Manchester City player fuelled speculation that he could soon leave Napoli for PSV. But how much truth is there in them?

  • The rumours about PSV

    Yesterday morning, a report by Voetbalzone spread across the Dutch media, claiming PSV Eindhoven had contacted Kevin De Bruyne's entourage directly. PSV want to bring the 1991-born attacking midfielder to the Netherlands as early as the next January transfer window, rather than wait until the end of the season, when his Napoli contract expires and he becomes available on a free transfer (there is a unilateral option that the club do not want to exercise).

  • Wife hits out: “We want to return to Belgium”

    Michelle Lacroix, De Bruyne's wife and partner, made headlines yesterday afternoon. Speaking to Nina magazine, she described the difficulties her family have faced living in Napoli and said the former Manchester City player isn't enjoying his time in the city.

    "We want to live here in Belgian Limburg. The sooner, the better. Kevin leads a very restricted life in Napoli. It's not much fun for him. Besides, we can't do anything together as a family in the city. That's the other side of the coin, isn't it?"

  • Van Bommel's advice

    Speaking to VTM, Belgium head coach Mark Van Bommel also advised his captain to consider leaving:

    "Dutch football suits him very well. He does not live far from here (Eindhoven), his attacking style of play, his desire to always play football... (a dig at Allegri, editor's note) the Dutch game is an environment that suits him perfectly. Of course, he has to make the decision himself."

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  • That “we’ll see” about PSV

    Speaking in the mixed zone after the match against Turkey, Kevin De Bruyne did not rule out a departure or deny the rumours about PSV, leaving the door open to a sensational move as early as January:

    "Going to PSV in January? I woke up and saw that a lot of people had contacted me. But I'm here now and I'm doing my job. In my view, I've played well all season. I'm pleased to be fit enough to play in these matches and make my contribution. As for the future, we'll see"

  • And Napoli?

    Napoli have never ruled out De Bruyne leaving. They didn't rule it out last summer and won't in January. De Laurentiis's club had little room or appetite to do business in the transfer market this summer, but will try to meet Massimiliano Allegri's request for four reinforcements in January.

    To add players who are not under 23 to the squad list, Napoli must make room on List A. The owners wouldn't mind saving the Belgian's huge wages either.

    Napoli won't let him leave for nothing or release him without a suitable replacement already lined up. In all likelihood, they will need the money from the former City player's sale to pay for that replacement. Napoli are open to an approach from PSV, but not a free transfer.

Next matches
NEC

NEC

Eredivisie

21 Nov 2026

PSV

PSV

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR