Napoli, De Bruyne: “Gabriel Jesus is a profile we do not have. Foul on the goal against Genoa? 50-50. Conte only thinks about football, Allegri looks after relationships”

Lengthy interview with Kevin De Bruyne, Napoli midfielder, in the Corriere dello Sport: "Did the goal against Genoa come from a foul? 50-50, it depends on the angle you look at it from: from my point of view, I was coming from one side and he came towards me. However you want to see it, I was a bit surprised but it is part of the game. People talk, I am not interested".



