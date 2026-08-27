Lengthy interview with Kevin De Bruyne, Napoli midfielder, in the Corriere dello Sport: "Did the goal against Genoa come from a foul? 50-50, it depends on the angle you look at it from: from my point of view, I was coming from one side and he came towards me. However you want to see it, I was a bit surprised but it is part of the game. People talk, I am not interested".
Translated by
Napoli, De Bruyne: “Gabriel Jesus is a profile we do not have. Foul on the goal against Genoa? 50-50. Conte only thinks about football, Allegri looks after relationships”
Training camp not far away
"Last year after the injury I did not think about retirement. But sometimes I do think about it. I think about my future, my children, who are no longer very small, and what the best decision to take for the future is. All perfectly normal at this stage of my career."
Leaving Napoli? I never said that
"This summer, I never thought about leaving Napoli. I never said that. When I say something, I'm very direct, but sometimes people don't like it and dress it up with all sorts of stories. All summer they were talking about 'Kevin here, Kevin there'. They didn't know where I was or where my family were. I care a lot about my privacy."
What did not work with Conte
"It happens, it's not a problem. If they ask me a question, I'm honest. I always choose the truth: I like playing good football and I said that even before arriving. I will never change who I am, it's what makes me the player I am. It's me"
Differences between Conte and Allegri
"Conte is very rigid, more focused on the professional relationship. Football, football, football. He only thinks about football. There is no personal connection with the players. Allegri, on the other hand, is a bit more relaxed, more informal, and from what I have seen, he pays more attention to the personal bond. Every coach is different and I have worked with many different coaches."
Allegri’s project
"I arrived 20 days ago and everything has changed. I don't want to make an analysis after such a short time. But I'd say we've started well and I feel good too, so much so that I started playing straight away".
Gabriel Jesus added value
"What does he bring? Quality. Quality in attack on the ball, in hold-up play and in the build-up. He is probably a profile we do not have, different from Rasmus or Lorenzo. If he arrives, he can help us. Also with his experience: he knows how to win. It is important, we'll see what happens."
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