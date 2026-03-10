Goal.com
Naples, Vergara injury: there is damage, goodbye to the dream Italy heads for the play-offs. When will he return and how many matches will he miss?

Bad news for both Conte's Napoli and Gattuso's national team: Vergara has suffered an injury.

Another significant setback for Antonio Conte's Napoli, who will have to do without an important player in midfield for their upcoming league fixtures.

The player in question is Antonio Vergara, who was sidelined after the Serie A match against Torino. The young Napoli player underwent all the usual tests following the problem, and the results were not satisfactory.

In fact, the tests revealed and highlighted the presence of a distraction injury to the plantar fascia ofVergara's left foot: the footballer, born in 2003, will therefore have to remain sidelined for several weeks, trying to return after the international break.

His dream of wearing Gattuso's national team jersey in the World Cup play-offs against Northern Ireland has thus vanished.

  • THE PRESS RELEASE

    Below is the official statement released by Napoli.

    "Antonio Vergara underwent tests today at Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a strain to the plantar fascia of his left foot. The Napoli player has already begun his rehabilitation programme."

  • HOW MANY MATCHES WILL HE MISS AND WHEN CAN HE RETURN?

    This is a significant loss for Conte's midfield, which has been plagued by injuries of various kinds throughout the season.

    Vergara will therefore be forced to miss the next two Serie A fixtures, with the Azzurri facing Lecce on Saturday 14th at 6pm and Cagliari on Friday 20th at 6.30pm, the next two rounds of the Italian football season.

    Vergara's goal is now to try to return to action and be available for Napoli after the break, with the big match on Easter Monday, 6 April, against Milan at 8:45 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

  • FAREWELL ITALY

    Thus, the dream of the young man from Frattaminore and former Reggiana player to wear the Italian national team jersey has vanished: coach Gennaro Gattuso was keeping an eye on him and considering him for Italy's crucial playoff semi-final against Northern Ireland to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the summer in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

    The injury and the resulting weeks of absence will prevent Vergara from being called up by the Azzurri coach for these two crucial matches.

