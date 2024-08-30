Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr, Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby MotaungBackpage
Seth Willis

'Nabi must resign now if he knows what is good for him! Never seen a shameless team like Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyN. Nabi

South Africans react to the Glamour Boys' recent loss as they continue their preparations for the new campaign.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs fell 3-0 on Thursday against TS Galaxy in a friendly fixture ahead of the forthcoming 2024-25 Premier Soccer League season.

Amakhosi have been restructuring under new coach Nasreddine Nabi and have signed six new players, including Gaston Sirino and Angola international Inacio Miguel.

The heavy loss against the Rockets was not expected owing to the club's management's changes across all departments.

They feel Nabi will find it rough despite his desire to help the team. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below