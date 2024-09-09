'Nabi is good but Kaizer Chiefs management is doing him dirty! Go home Nasreddine or buy a metal helmet' - Fans

South Africans share their diverse views about the Galmour Boys' possisbility of challenging for the league crown.

Kaizer Chiefs have so far signed seven players ahead of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign scheduled to start this weekend.

However, Tunisian coach Nasredddine Nabi believes the team will take some time before starting to challenge for the league.

While some fans believe that is true, others have questioned whether the former AS FAR Rabat coach will be accorded enough time to help Amakhosi deliver.

GOAL had a look at their arguments on the same. Have a look.