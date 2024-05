Majority of Masandawana faithful is irked after the defender made another massive blunder to cost the team a historic moment.

Bafana Bafana international Mothobi Mvala cost Mamelodi Sundowns a chance to set history by becoming the only team to finish the Premier Soccer League season without loss after a 1-0 defeat against Cape Town City.

Mvala lost possession to Jaedin Rhodes who capitalised on the chance to score the goal and end Masandawana's 53-game unbeaten run in the PSL.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has since come out strongly to defend Mvala, but it seems majority of the fans think otherwise.