MTN8 semi-final clash of the titans: Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch feature in Gauteng vs Western Cape battle

The countdown has begun as the MTN8 semi-finalists gear up for the first-leg clashes in midweek matches.

Following a captivating quarter-final round, the MTN8 has boiled down to four teams, each with their sights set on clinching the first silverware of the 2024-25 season.

The semi-final stage, played over two legs, brings a heightened level of strategy, intensity and unpredictability as teams prepare to navigate both home and away fixtures.

Cape Town City face a formidable challenge in Orlando Pirates, the back-to-back champions who are known for their knockout-stage prowess on Tuesday, August 27.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch's Cinderella story meets the might of Mamelodi Sundowns, the perennial giants of South African football on Wednesday, August 28.

Both matchups are set to deliver high-stakes drama, with every goal, tackle, and decision playing a crucial role in determining who advances to the final.

GOAL dives deeper, as we build up to these exciting encounters.

Click here to get the latest news from our WhatsApp channel!