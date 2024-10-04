MTN8 final: Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch - Where will the encounter be won or lost?

The MTN8 is just a few hours away and we look at what chess moves Steve Barker and Jose Riveiro could make to play a checkmate.

Orlando Pirates are the second most successful club in the MTN8, trailing only their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, who boast a dazzling 15 titles - three more than the Buccaneers, the recent masters of top eight cups.

As the defending champions, the Sea Robbers are under the spotlight, having lifted the trophy for two consecutive years. A third triumph would grant them the honor of keeping the newly designed silverware, a true symbol of their recent dominance.

According to tradition, any club that wins a competition three times in a row earns the right to claim the original trophy, a coveted prize that adds an extra layer of excitement.

On paper, Pirates boast a squad brimming with experience, battle-tested in high-stakes matches. Coach Jose Riveiro knows how to navigate the intensity of cup finals like a seasoned captain steering through stormy seas. While the odds may seem stacked against Stellies, that’s where Barker’s potential silver lining comes into play.

Last season, Stellies triumphed in the Carling Knockout and finished third, matching Pirates’ points tally of 50. A narrow three-goal difference prevented them from making their debut in the illustrious Caf Champions League.

With both teams strategizing tirelessly to outsmart each other, the stakes couldn't be higher. Expect fireworks when they meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday—a showdown that could seal Pirates’ legacy or catapult Stellies into the spotlight.

Join GOAL as we take you through the different factors that could play a role in helping either side clinch the MTN8 title this Saturday.

