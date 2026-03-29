Mourinho: "If you take Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture, Portugal becomes an ordinary team"

Portugal came away with a disappointing 0-0 draw from last night’s match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The match featured many key players from the Portuguese squad, such as Nuno Mendes, Chico Conceicao, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Vitinha and Joao Neves, but star player Cristiano Ronaldo was not expected to take part.





And it was precisely this absence, often called for by the general sentiment of the Portuguese fanbase, that sparked a reaction from another giant of the nation’s footballing history, Benfica manager José Mourinho, who, commenting on the match, emphasised how this national team is actually weakened when CR7 is not there.



