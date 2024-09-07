Veli Mothwa, Siyabonga Ngezana and Thapelo Morena, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'Mothwa shouldn't play any other game for Bafana Bafana! Where will Blom play? Mbatha maturing like fine wine' - Fans

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth Africa vs UgandaFEATURESSouth AfricaUgandaV. MothwaN. BlomT. Mbatha

South Africans react to goalkeeping blunders and the late strike by the Buccaneers midfielder in the game against the East Africans

On Friday evening, Bafana Bafana needed a late Thalente Mbatha strike to salvage a point against Uganda in a 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium.

Both teams were battling for maximum points in Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Veli Mothwa was not solid in goal and was solely to blame for Cranes' second strike.

A section of South Africans have defended the shot-stopper while others believe he is done. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.

