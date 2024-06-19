Mosimane gives Kaizer Chiefs a cold shoulder - 'Am I the only one who can fix Amakhosi? There are good German & Serbian coaches to do the job'

GOALSeth WillisMosimane gives Kaizer Chiefs a cold shoulder - 'Am I the only one who can fix Amakhosi? There are good German & Serbian coaches to do the job'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersFAR RabatPitso John MosimaneThe three-time Caf Champions League winner believes other coaches can help Amakhosi rise after recent struggles.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane has been linked to Chiefs for longThe tactician is a free agentPitso adamant there are other coaches who can do the jobArticle continues below